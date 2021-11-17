Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $81,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 73,943 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,968,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

