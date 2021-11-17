WePower (WPR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One WePower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $7,360.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

