Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

