West Oak Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ISCG stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

