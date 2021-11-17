West Oak Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ISCG stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.