West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRC opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

