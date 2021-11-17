West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.54.

ADP opened at $235.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $237.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average is $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

