West Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The company has a market cap of $271.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

