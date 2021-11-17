West Oak Capital LLC Sells 960 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

NYSE:LLY opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

