Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,187 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 17.62% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $70,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

