Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $18.72.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
