Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

