Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.45

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.45 and traded as high as C$28.03. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.76, with a volume of 55,401 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

