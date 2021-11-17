Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$56.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.85.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.