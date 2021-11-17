Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

NYSE:UP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

