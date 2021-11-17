WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.19

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,600,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,791,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

