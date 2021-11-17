WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.88

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 111033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

