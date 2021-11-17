Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

