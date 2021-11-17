WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.24

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $1.24 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.