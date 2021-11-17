Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0922 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $740,859.23 and approximately $66,483.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,584.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.96 or 0.06978215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00386507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.94 or 0.00996800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.82 or 0.00400800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00273164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005248 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

