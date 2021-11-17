Wownero (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,746.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $22,746.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

