WOWswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,557.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $100,557.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $9.82 or 0.00016500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

