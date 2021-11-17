Wrapped BNB Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $583.92 or 0.00979973 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.02 or 1.00468482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.32 or 0.06928462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,708,782 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

