X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $119.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

