Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 17,557 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
XENE opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
