Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 17,557 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XENE opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 84,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.