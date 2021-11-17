XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 207,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in XPO Logistics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in XPO Logistics by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 151,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. 1,755,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

