XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of XPO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 207,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 248.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 151,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.