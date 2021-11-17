XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 207,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 248.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 151,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

