XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. XSGD has a total market cap of $138.40 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 187,961,368 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.