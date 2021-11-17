Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.