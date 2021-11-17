Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

