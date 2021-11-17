Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.