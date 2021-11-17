Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $187,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TDY opened at $449.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.96 and its 200-day moving average is $435.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.
TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.
In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
