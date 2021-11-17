Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $187,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $449.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.96 and its 200-day moving average is $435.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

