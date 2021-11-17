Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,069 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,110,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 543,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,662,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 513,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

