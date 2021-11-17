Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,153 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

