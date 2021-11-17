Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,637 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 141,311 shares valued at $1,591,871. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

