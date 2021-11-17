Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,699,360 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

