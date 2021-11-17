Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Yatsen worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

