Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$406.78 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.07.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

