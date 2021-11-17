Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

DAO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.51.

Several brokerages have commented on DAO. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

