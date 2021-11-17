Yvonne Genovese Sells 110 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.02. 270,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

