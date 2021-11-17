Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $2.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.73. Alcoa reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 861.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

