Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $297,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 164,322 shares of company stock worth $2,572,060 and have sold 32,123 shares worth $628,956. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 104,696 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 16,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

