Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $33,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.44. 1,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

