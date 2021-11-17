Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.00). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

INSM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 10,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,364. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Insmed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

