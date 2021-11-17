Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

