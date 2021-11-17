Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 893.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

SBLK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.