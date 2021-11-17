Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 15,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,872. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.