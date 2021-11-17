Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 15,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,872. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.
In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
