Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post $184.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $647.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $647.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

NET stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $210.00. 94,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,343. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $108,170,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

