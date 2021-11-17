Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $61.69.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

