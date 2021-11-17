Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $274.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.55 million to $275.61 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $913.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.64 million to $920.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 155,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,480. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

