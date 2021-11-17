Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CULP stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

