Zacks: Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Datto by 300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Datto by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Datto by 741.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 90,763 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 360,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,533. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.59.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.